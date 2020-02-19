Second man charged over fatal WA pub fight

Police have charged a second man over a fatal pub fight in Western Australia’s north.

It is believed the 33-year-old victim, Perth man Anthony Joseph Musulin, had been at the Tambrey Tavern in Karratha on the night of November 23 last year before he was assaulted.

He was found with life-threatening injuries at a service station across the road and flown to Royal Perth Hospital, where he died three days later.

A 32-year-old Karratha man was initially charged with grievous bodily harm, with police saying it could be upgraded following a post-mortem, but the charge was on Tuesday downgraded to unlawful act with intent to harm.

A 28-year-old Roebourne man who also allegedly took part in the fight was charged with the same offence.

Both men are due to face Karratha Magistrates Court on Tuesday.