Second phase construction of Tanzania’s SGR on track: PM

DAR ES SALAAM, March 5 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa said on Friday construction of the second phase of standard gauge railway (SGR) from Morogoro region to Makutupora in Dodoma region covering 426 kilometers was on track.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa commended the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) which oversees the construction of the SGR by Turkish company Yapi Merkezi.

Majaliwa, who spoke after he had inspected SGR’s construction between Igandu and Dodoma stations, said a report presented to him by TRC indicated that construction of the Morogoro-Makutopra section has reached 51.9 percent.

“I am impressed with the construction pace of the new railway line and I hope it will be completed before February 2022,” said the premier.

The Morogoro-Makutupora SGR section covering 426 kilometers is part of the 2,561 kilometers SGR system expected to link Tanzania with neighboring countries of Rwanda and Uganda, cutting through Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Majaliwa said the use of trains instead of road transport will serve to reduce costs and save roads from destruction by heavy vehicles and conserve the environment.

He said the construction of the SGR will cut down the cost of moving bulk freight by up to 40 percent which is almost half of the usual cost. Enditem