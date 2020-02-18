Second round of desert locust to invade east Africa nations

NAIROBI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Tuesday warned eastern Africa countries to brace for the second round of desert locust invasion.

Senior officials at IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) said that eggs laid along the migratory paths during the first attack are due to hatch in the coming weeks, paving way to the second round of invasion.

“Desert locusts are expected to continue breeding and spreading during the coming months due to favorable climatic conditions,” said Guleid Artan, director of ICPAC.

He said that in a worst-case scenario the desert locusts will invade key production areas of the region and cause significant crop losses during the March to May cropping season, and could potentially worsen the food security situation. Enditem