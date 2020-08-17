Second round of U.S.-Russia disarmament talks to start in Vienna

VIENNA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — The United States and Russia will start the second round of nuclear disarmament talks here on Monday.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet for the second time in Vienna.

“Heading to Austria for #armscontrol talks,” Billingslea tweeted on Friday, adding that the United States was sending “one of the highest level delegations ever.”

The two-day negotiations convene experts from both sides who had dealt with military doctrines, potential threats and questions of verification at the end of July.

The first round of disarmament talks ended here with no tangible results in late June, as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, will expire in several months. Enditem