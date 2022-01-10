Seconds after the pilot was rescued from the wreckage, the plane was smashed by a train.

Seconds after the pilot was pulled from the wreckage, the plane was hit by a train.

A PLANE was smashed by a train in Pacoima, California, seconds after a pilot was pulled from the wreckage, according to a dramatic police bodycam video.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a speeding train collides with a single-engine Cessna 172, with several officers dragging the bloodied pilot from the wreckage.

Los Angeles cops can be heard shouting “Go go go!” as they pull the officer away from the Metrolink train tracks in the video.

Five seconds later, the plane collided, scattering plane parts and debris everywhere.

There was no disruption to the train.

The pilot was the only person on board, and paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported him to a trauma center for treatment of cuts and bruises.

He is in good health.

A minor fuel spill is being dealt with by firefighters, but no other injuries have been reported, according to reports.

Luis Jimenez, a music composer on the scene at the time of the accident, filmed his own video.

“The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a busy intersection,” said the 21-year-old.

“Police officers saved the pilot just seconds before impact, and a piece of debris almost hit me.”

LAPD officers were praised for their “heroism and quick action,” according to the department.

“Officers from the Foothill Division demonstrated heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the plane.”

Authorities have set up clean-up operations along a few lanes of San Fernando Road and Osborne Street.

The accident is currently being investigated.

