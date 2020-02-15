Secrecy surrounds sale of Nathan Lyon and Mel Waring’s mansion before he left her for Emma McCarthy

Confusion surrounds the sale of cricketer Nathan Lyon’s waterfront mansion.

The 32-year-old shared the four-bedroom waterfront home in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire with his ex-girlfriend Melissa Waring before they split up in 2017 following the cricketer’s new romance with Emma McCarthy.

The home was reportedly sold in January – though Lyon’s listing agent has not confirmed that a sale took place.

Lyon had reportedly sold the house for $3.8million before leaving to the UK for the 2019 Cricket World Cup last May.

However, the sale later fell through and Lyon put it back on the market.

The waterfront property comes with a boat ramp and overlooks the Royal National Park.

The Gow Avenue property was listed through Ray White Cronulla in October with a price guide ranging from $3.8million to $4.2million.

Property analysts believe that Lyon and the listing agents may have sold the property in secrecy for an undisclosed price due to the amount of time it was on the market.

Lyon bought the home for $3.8million in 2016 while living with his ex-girlfriend Mel Waring, who is the mother of his two daughters.

The couple broke up about one year later when Lyon began dating glamorous blonde Emma McCarthy, as revealed by Daily Mail Australia.

Lyon’s decade-long relationship with Ms Waring came crashing down when Daily Mail Australia photographed him passionately kissing Ms McCarthy in Perth, at the end of 2017.

Ms Waring said at the time she was left ‘devastated’ by seeing photos of her partner of ten years with the glamorous blonde.

Ms Waring later spoke candidly about her struggles to cope with the relationship breakdown in a series of posts on her blog, Life of Lyons.

‘We have lived a life where he has constantly travelled, cricket was life and touring was a given… it’s easy to forget,’ she wrote in March 2018.

‘Today has been different. I have been strong, I have been brave, but today I feel weak, I feel small and I feel alone.’

Lyon’s new relationship has appeared to go from strength-to-strength, with Ms McCarthy heading on overseas holidays with the cricketer and joining the bowler in England for the World Cup and the Ashes.

Speaking to cricket.com.au after the Ashes, Lyon revealed Ms McCarthy helped him forget about a horrendous error that cost Australia the third Test and the series win.

Lyon fumbled the ball and missed a golden opportunity to run out Jack Leach at Headingley.

‘I was lucky enough to have Emma with me to help take my mind off things, and some family was there as well,’ Lyon said.

‘It was just easy to talk to those guys and Em and make sure I could forget about Headingley as quick as I could.’