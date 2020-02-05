Secret Nazi World War II bunkers discovered near D-Day beaches

Excavations have uncovered further parts of a secret Nazi bunker complex in Normandy that were used against Allied forces during the D-Day landings in June 1944.

The bunkers were part of the Maisy Battery complex and are located two miles inland from Omaha beach, the landing area during the invasion.

Although the Maisy Battery was first uncovered in 2006, new areas of the complex have been uncovered.

‘We discovered huge Nazi bunkers that haven’t seen the light of day in 75 years,’ Josh Gates of the Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown told Fox News.

‘We were able to dig down and reveal the doors and go inside them – they are frozen in time, there are artifacts inside there.’

The Battery became one of the largest German defensive positions due to its close proximity to the landing beaches of Omaha and Utah.

The site was abandoned after the Allied victory, and the complex of tunnels and living quarters was gradually overtaken by nature until it was discovered by British history buff Gary Sterne in 2006.

Sterne conducted extensive research in European archives and then found contemporary maps that pinpointed the site of the complex, on high ground above Omaha beach at the western end of the D-Day frontline.

He then set about buying the land plot by plot from local owners.

A dozen stone buildings linked by 1,500 meters of tunnels was eventually uncovered with various areas identified including sick bay, officers’ quarters, radio room and even kitchens.

The complex is believed to have contained four batteries of 155 millimeter cannons, with two others positioned in nearby fields. There was also four 105 millimeter guns, and twelve 88 millimeter guns for anti-aircraft defenses.

There were also several machine-gun nests and two Renault tanks.

‘It’s two large bunkers, each one of them contains three or four large rooms,’ Gates said. ‘These are fairly large structures with hallways and multiple rooms, staircases.’

The bunkers were hidden in plain sight having been covered by earth and mud over the last three-quarters of a century and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology was used to study the site.

LiDAR involves the use of a laser in order to measure distances to the Earth’s surface.

Researchers were able to see that there were burn marks on the ceiling of the bunker, which suggests there may have been a firefight involved in the capture of the site.

‘It’s a strange feeling entering a place like that,’ Gates said. ‘It’s exciting – on the other hand, it’s a somber, dark experience – this was a place that housed Nazi soldiers.

‘It’s an overwhelming place to visit – this was part of one of the darkest chapters in modern history,’ said Gates. ‘There’s all sorts of things inside the bunker, we discovered the remains of gas masks, ammunition, Nazi helmets.’

‘What is unique is that a lot of the military installations around Normandy have been cleaned up,’ he continued. ‘Maisy is one of the few places where you can explore trenches and beaches and get a sense of what it was like on D-Day.’

‘A lot of Hitler’s Atlantic Wall was not on the sea,’ Gates explains in his film. ‘Big compounds like this were essentially forgotten to time.’

The Maisy Battery has been open to the public to tour since 2006 but the site is home to a great many secrets which are still being revealed.

Anticipating an Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe from the United Kingdom during World War II, the Germans built an extensive system of defenses of which the Maisy Battery was one.

Built in particular secrecy, and under strict security, using forced labor brought in from the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia and Poland, the Nazi’s manage to keep the place hidden from locals that might have revealed the existence of the site to the French Resistance and the Allies.