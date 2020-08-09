Secret plans to ‘use PRISONS to house migrants’ crossing Channel as France demands £30million to stop them

HOME Office officials are said to be drawing up plans to house migrants in prisons – as France demands £30million to help stop the record numbers entering Britain.

At least five prisons could be “restructured” to offer short term accommodation for the influx of migrants crossing the Channel, it’s reported.

Around 4,000 migrants have crossed the Channel this year – more than double the 1,892 who crossed during the whole of 2019.

They included 235 arrivals on Thursday – a record for a single day – 130 arrivals on Friday, and dozens on Saturday.

Officials are already understood to be using hotels across the UK to house the numbers entering the country – with at least 20 sites now being used.

But the numbers entering Britain are far higher than reported, forcing the Government to find new ways to deal with the crisis, a whistleblower told The Mail on Sunday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are planning to deploy naval vessels, drones and even spy planes to stop the migrants coming to the south coast of England, according to the Telegraph.

It comes as the Government pleads for France’s cooperation, which the French have now reportedly said will cost £30million.

Priti Patel is said to be refusing to hand over the funds unless the UK has a say in how they are spent.

A source told The Times: “They want the UK to cough up the cash in return for them making the situation less bad.

“Priti is refusing to give them that without anything in return. We want a joint operational plan where we can see how the money is spent.

“The French claim they have to patrol hundreds of miles of coastline, but most migrants leave from just five beaches.”

Britain has paid more than £100million to fund the French response to the migrant crisis so far.

Speaking of the country’s latest demands, Tim Loughton MP, the senior Conservative member of the Home Affairs select committee, said: “It is pretty rich for the French to be demanding yet more money from UK taxpayers to deal with a problem that they have singularly failed to deal with on their own territory.

“Throwing more money after bad when the problem could be solved if they agreed to turn around boats in the water and for us to repatriate illegal immigrants.”

Yesterday, Priti Patel slammed France for not “cooperating” with the UK to send illegal boats full of migrants back.

The home secretary also vowed to make the Channel crossing “unviable” by stopping boats leaving France, intercepting boats and returning those who to try and make it across.

She said: “This is complex to do and we face serious legislative, legal and operational barriers.

“We also need the cooperation of the French to intercept boats and return migrants back to France.”