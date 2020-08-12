Secret Service Shooting Of Man Outside White House Grounds Under Internal Investigation

An internal investigation began Tuesday into the shooting of a 51-year-old man by Secret Service after an alleged altercation near the White House grounds. The investigation will be handled by the Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C.

While officers investigating are not allowed to speak publicly about the case, one source told USA Today no weapon was found on the suspect shot by the Secret Service agent.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m. Monday while President Trump was attending a press briefing in the White House. Secret Service said the suspect approached an officer outside the White House grounds, claimed he had a weapon, and allegedly moved to draw on the agent.

“The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing,” the Secret Service said in a press release. “He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso.”

The suspect collapsed to the ground with one wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital to receive treatment. The agent he confronted, whose name has not been released, was also taken to a hospital, though it was not said what injuries he sustained.

There have been no updates about either man’s condition.

Additional agents rushed into the live press briefing to escort Trump out as the White House went on lockdown. It was lifted about 10 minutes after the shooting and Trump returned to provide a short update on the situation.

“There was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. “I don’t know the condition of the person.”

Neither the Secret Service nor the Metro police have said what charges the man faces.