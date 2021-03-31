Security beefed up in Somali capital as lawmakers set to meet

MOGADISHU, March 31 (Xinhua) — Somali authorities have beefed up security in and around the capital, Mogadishu, ahead of a parliamentary session later on Wednesday.

Security forces sealed off key roads leading to the Lower House as lawmakers are expected to meet on COVID-19, the federal and border commission, and a national refugee act.

Last Saturday, 15 lawmakers were suspended by Lower House Speaker Mohamed Mursal for disrupting his attempt to chair a session.

The 15 have vowed to be present in parliament despite the ban, prompting fears of clashes on Wednesday.

International partners have called on Somali leaders to reach a consensus on implementing the electoral process according to a pre-election model agreed on Sept. 17, 2020.

Presidential elections were to be held on Feb. 8. Enditem