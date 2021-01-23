Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Security Council on Friday condemned Thursday’s terrorist attack by the Islamic State (IS) in Baghdad of Iraq, which left at least 32 people dead and 110 others injured.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Iraq, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

The council members reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process, and prosperity of Iraq. They also reaffirmed their support for Iraq’s security and the continued fight against terrorism, including against the IS.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the Iraqi government and all other relevant authorities in this regard. Enditem