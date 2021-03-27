Security Council extends mandate for expert panel assisting sanctions committee on DPRK

UNITED NATIONS, March 26 (Xinhua) — The UN Security Council, acting through its temporary written silence procedure, on Friday extended until April 30, 2022 the mandate of the panel of experts assisting the committee which oversees its sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2569 under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, the council also decided that the mandate applies to measures imposed by its relevant resolutions adopted in 2016 and 2017, and overseen by the sanctions committee established pursuant to Resolution 1718 (2006). It expressed its intent to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than March 25, 2022.

Underscoring that the panel of experts must carry out credible, fact-based, independent assessments, analysis and recommendations in an objective and impartial manner, the 15-member organ requested it to provide to the Security Council committee established pursuant to Resolution 1718 (2006) with a planned program of work no later than 30 days after the panel’s reappointment.

Members further requested the panel of experts to provide a midterm report to the committee no later than Aug. 3, and a final report no later than Jan. 28, 2022, while submitting a final report to the Security Council no later than Feb. 25, 2022.

By other terms of the new resolution, the council urged all states, relevant UN bodies and other interested parties to cooperate fully with both the committee and the panel of experts, including by supplying any information at their disposal on the implementation of the sanctions measures.

Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter by its president for March, which was China. Enditem