Security guard tells English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson: ‘Keep up the good work’

A House of Commons security guard was filmed telling Tommy Robinson to ‘keep up the good work’ after the English Defence League founder visited the Palace of Westminster.

The anti-Islam campaigner, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was visiting UKIP Peer Lord Pearson in March 2018 when he passed the unnamed guard on his way out of the London landmark, sources say.

In the clip, Robinson can be seen shaking hands with the guard who says: ‘I follow you on YouTube and stuff.’

Robinson replies: ‘Thanks man, cheers a lot.’

The guard adds: ‘Great stuff, great stuff. Keep up the good work.’

The visit came just two months before Robinson live-streamed a video which featured defendants in an Asian sex grooming trial and put the case at risk of collapse.

He visited Lord Pearson again in October 2018 after when he was released on bail over his contempt of court case because it was ‘too complex.’

In the second meeting, Robinson tucked in to a silver service meal, and is said to have drank expensive white wine over two and a half hours in the Barry Room under the Lords Chamber.

He was also joined by then-Ukip leader Gerard Batten and Canadian shock jock Ezra Levant.

Almost a year on from this meeting, after new contempt of court proceedings, he was found guilty in July 2019 and jailed for nine months.

However in September, he walked free after serving just two months of the sentence, reduced to 19 weeks because of time served.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: ‘We are looking into this, but we cannot comment on individual HR matters.’

Last month a judge ruled that video footage of Robinson allegedly attacking a man outside a stadium will be used as evidence in a court bid to ban him from England football matches.

Bedfordshire Police are working with the UK Football Policing Unit in an attempt to hand Robinson, 37, a football banning order.

The order would see the EDL founder barred from attending England games in the UK and abroad.

The clips included footage appearing to show Robinson punching a man outside a football stadium in Portugal and of him appearing to assault a man at Ascot, the district judge said.

After the incident in Portugal, which was widely circulated on social media, Robinson claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Lawyers acting for Robinson claimed that video footage relied on by the police was ‘unreliable and unfair’ and should be excluded as evidence in the case.

The court previously heard Robinson was caught on camera ‘swinging’ at a man who was knocked to the ground ahead of England’s 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday June 6.