Security is beefed up at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s £11m Vancouver hideaway

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have upped the security at their £11 million Canadian hideaway just weeks after moving to north America after they stepped back from front line royal duties.

The couple have installed cameras and tarps outside the property in Vancouver Island in order to add an extra layer of privacy to their lives away from the British monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been staying at the property that already had a camera on the beach which reportedly has a wandering lens.

New photos obtained by TMZ show the extra tree tarp and the camera which have been installed for extra security alongside a sign which reads ‘no trespassing’.

Prince Harry was last seen on January 20, arriving in Canada to be with his wife and his son Archie.

Meghan and Archie had stayed behind in Canada while Harry tied up loose ends in the UK.

Earlier that day Meghan had been seen out walking her dogs with baby Archie strapped to her in a carrier.

She beamed as she walked through the park, despite the presence of photographers.

The couple first stayed at the property over the Christmas period, with Page Six reporting that it had been loaned to them by Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra.

Giustra firmly denies this, however, and the identity of the homeowner remains a mystery.

It is not known whether the couple are still residing at the property in Vancouver, but it is understood that they were loaned the property free of charge.

The couple have refused to admit who the property belongs.

The multi-millionaire who owns the home has declined to identify himself voluntarily ahead of new legislation in the Canadian province which will make it compulsory for the owners of properties to be publicly named.

Giustra is close friends with David Foster, who arranged for the Duke and Duchess to stay at the imposing home.

Music producer Foster is the husband of Broadway star Katharine McPhee, a friend of Meghan’s since their school days.

An association with someone who goes to extraordinary lengths to hide their identity will raise questions over judgment as they pursue earning opportunities in their attempt to ‘work towards financial independence.’

Prince Harry and Meghan may have taken the extra security measures after The Deep Cove Cafe which is close to the property, and that the couple have frequented many times put a sign up on January 24 stated that no media were allowed inside.

Reporters from various media outlets had been using the cafe to work from in order to cover the ongoing story.

Security guards were pictured outside the cafe holding coffee cups on January 30 and have since claimed they have been ‘treated like skivvies’ for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess’s security is estimated to cost taxpayers in Canada and the UK between £3 million and £6 million a year, as staff work round the clock two weeks at a time.

A team of 15 guards has been flown to guard the couple and their nine-month-old son Archie at their secluded Canadian bolthole, after they stood back from royal duties.

Guards are believed to escort them when they leave the property and it is also believed that two are stationed inside the house.

Speaking to the Sun over the weekend, a source said: ‘While the guys are happy to be out there doing the jobs, there is a feeling they are carrying out menial tasks, like picking up takeaways and groceries.

‘They are close protection officers – and should be sticking solely to close protection rather than running errands.

‘It is dangerous for one thing, because if something were to happen it would not be good if one of them was away running an errand or picking up coffee.’