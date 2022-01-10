Security talks with the United States are “difficult,” but “professional,” according to Russia.

According to a Russian minister, discussions with NATO and the OSCE will demonstrate whether Russia and Western countries can agree on security guarantees.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov described Monday’s security guarantees talks in Geneva as “difficult, deep, professional, and concrete,” noting that the two sides did not try to soften or avoid thorny issues.

Following the talks, Ryabkov told a news conference in the Swiss city that he had the impression that the US took the Russian proposals “very seriously” and conducted an “in-depth study” of them.

Moscow requires “immediate and urgent answers” to the raised questions, so the debates cannot last months or years.

He added that an agreement will be reached in the coming days on whether the next round will take place or not, and if so, in what format and when.

Despite the US side’s categorical opposition to Russia’s demand to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and revoke the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit decision allowing Georgia and Ukraine to join the alliance, the situation is not hopeless, according to Ryabkov.

“We were able to talk about issues that had previously appeared to be invisibly present, that were present but were hidden behind the scenes.”

Everyone knew they existed but pretended not to deal with them, and now things are referred to by their proper names, which has a healing effect on our relations with the West,” he said.

In terms of NATO’s non-expansion, Ryabkov admitted that no progress had been made.

Although it is one of Russia’s major issues, he stressed that much of the rest is contingent on how the situation on this issue develops.

According to the diplomat, the Russian delegation explained to their American counterparts why obtaining legally binding guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion, non-deployment of strike weapons near Russia’s borders, and cessation of activities in countries that joined NATO after the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act is “an absolute imperative” for Moscow.

The upcoming NATO talks in Brussels on January, according to Ryabkov, will be important.

12 and on January 12 in Vienna, Austria, under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

13 will determine if there is sufficient groundwork to continue discussions on security guarantees.

