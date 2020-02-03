Security team tackle scantily-clad Instagram model to the floor at Super Bowl

A security team tackled a scantily-clad Instagram model to the floor before escorting her out of the Super Bowl after she ran on to the field.

The footage was recorded by a fan who was sitting in the stands of the Hard Rock Stadium for the annual sporting spectacular in Miami Gardens, Florida, last night.

In the video, six members of staff can be seen huddled together on the right-hand side of the screen.

They appear to be grappling with a female member of the public who is lying face down on the ground after attempting to get on to the field.

More members of staff rush around in an attempt to clear a path for the pitch invader to be removed from the stadium.

The players can be seen running out from the touchline in the background while they wait for the field to be cleared.

The clip cuts to the scantily clad woman being escorted out by guards with her hands secured behind her back.

She is wearing a black mini-dress with white trainers but as she continues to walk past the crowd she flicks up her hem to expose bright pink underwear.

The crowd begin to laugh and cheer in encouragement and the video ends shortly after.

The flasher, who ran on to the pitch shortly after kick off, is rumored to be Instagram model Kelly Kay who currently has more than 265,000 followers.

Fellow model and close friend of Ms Kay, Colleen McGinniss, appeared to suggest on her own Instagram page that it was part of a stunt for the site Vitaly Uncensored.

Forbes reported the odds for a streaker to run onto the field as being 7/1.

But the penalties for doing so can include fines, jail time and life bans.

In the main event, the Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year title drought with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.