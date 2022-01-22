See how Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell met before becoming “convinced of a doomsday plot and murdering her children.”

Take a look at how Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell met before they ‘became convinced of a doomsday plot and murdered her children.’

LORI Vallow and Chad Daybell, the “doomsday cult leader,” first met at a spiritual conference in 2018.

Lori appears to be in the audience, listening intently while Chad speaks at the event in St George, Utah.

An ABC 2020 clip from Vallow and Daybell’s first meeting has been released ahead of a documentary that will air today (January 21).

“If this Holy Ghost experience testifies to you, you’re on the right path,” Chad said at the conference.

Daybell appears to have written Lori a “love story” according to messages handed over to police.

According to East Idaho News, cops described the texts as a “romantic novel of sorts,” and they appear to document the couple’s relationship.

“Friday morning, October,” one text read.

“You will meet an extraordinary woman today who will change your life forever,” a voice said as I was driving south on the freeway.

In the messages, their true identities were James and Elena.

“When their hands touched, he felt a shock pass through him, and his heart began to beat fast,” said another message.

“Elena was stunning and vibrant, and James was both intimidated and honored that she would speak to him.”

“It appears to be autobiographical,” said Beth Karas, an ABC News consultant. “It does give us a lot of insight into those first days and weeks of Chad and Lori’s relationship.”

Daybell and Vallow have since been charged with murder conspiracy in the deaths of Lori’s children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan in September 2019.

When their bodies were discovered buried in the backyard of Daybell’s east Idaho home in June 2020, the two children had been missing for nine months.

In the 2020 documentary, Lori’s brother, Adam Cox, will also discuss the couple’s relationship.

As the two grew up in South California, he recalled teaching his younger sister how to shoot a basketball.

“There was nothing odd, alarming, or something that made you think, ‘How could she go off and do these things?” Adam told ABC.

He acknowledged that he noticed an “unsettling shift” in his sister’s behavior, claiming that she would tell him that she had spoken to Jesus “face-to-face.”

“I was like, Lori, what you’re saying isn’t true,” Adam explained.

This is complete nonsense.”

Vallow and Daybell, a former pastor, were allegedly members of a “doomsday cult” and married just two weeks after Daybell’s widowhood.

Daybell bizarrely believed that the spells in the Harry Potter books were real and that anyone with a…

