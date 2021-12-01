Seeing the impact of It’s A Sin on the HIV/AIDS community warms my heart as the real Jill.

Seeing the impact of It’s A Sin on the HIVAids community warms my heart as the real Jill.

Let us remember those who have died and raise awareness of the work that remains to be done on World Aids Day.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of World Aids Day.

It’s a time of remembrance for me.

An opportunity for all of us to take a moment out of our busy lives to remember those who have passed away.

It’s also a good time to remind people about the work that needs to be done in the HIV/AIDS fight.

This year, thanks to Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, HIV and Aids have been reintroduced into the public consciousness.

The series, which premiered in January, followed a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the 1980s economic crisis.

One of the main characters, Jill, was inspired by me.

To say that the show’s reception was unexpected would be an understatement.

No one could have predicted the impact – it has inspired many to be better allies, encouraged more people to get tested, and I haven’t talked about HIV as much as I have since the 1980s!

I’m so proud to have been a part of something that brought attention to the tragedy of the time.

Many people found the show difficult to watch, but it is essential that such an important part of our history not be forgotten.

Back then, the first reports of a “gay plague” were frightening.

Nothing could be found on the internet, so you had to rely on the media and word of mouth.

It crept up on us, encroaching on our lives, and then exploded.

It must have been terrifying for HIV-positive people. They must have felt terrible, and many couldn’t turn to their families, desperate to save their parents from shame.

So many people were forced to come forward because of HIV, and their reputations were ruined as a result.

Imagine being sick and then being harassed for your sexuality.

Only members of the LGBT(plus) community volunteered to assist one another.

Those on the outside felt excluded from any assistance.

You didn’t have the same support as they did if you were a woman or a straight man living with HIV.

No one benefited from the stigma.

That is still the case.

