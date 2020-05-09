“Seen from elsewhere” N ° 10 – During the deconfinement, it is better to be German

Dear subscribers,

Here is already the tenth issue of “Seen from elsewhere”. I hope you enjoy this meeting, and that it still meets your expectations. After eight weeks of trying confinement, social life gradually resumes in France from Monday. On the same day, the Belgians will pass a new stage with the reopening of “non-essential” shops (clothing stores, bookstores, etc.); but not more than one client per 10 m2 for 30 minutes maximum, said Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès. It will also be the return of meals from family, or friends. Belgians can accommodate up to four people under their roof, provided they are “always the same”, said Wilmès. The evening greet “a rare and remarkable political gesture“, and already offers leads for “choose your four guests of honor“. Confinement has been an ordeal for many, and the time will come to question what has not been done or what could have been done better.