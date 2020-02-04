Seething Piers Morgan REFUSES to let PETA activist speak

Piers Morgan has hailed his ‘favourite interview in four years on Good Morning Britain’ after he blasted a PETA activist who wanted to ban the word ‘pet’.

On today’s show he raged at the animal charity’s senior media officer Jennifer White after she suggested using the word ‘companion’ instead.

Piers launched a tirade then tweeted afterwards: ‘This was my favourite interview in 4.5yrs on @GMB. #PETA… They’re. Literally. Called. PETa.’

His row with White was so heated that co-host Susanna Reid was forced to interject as things got heated.

The exchange came just days after Ingrid Newkirk, the president of PETA, branded ‘pet’ derogatory and said the term suggests animals are merely a ‘commodity’ or ‘decoration’.

This morning, Piers ridiculed the position, telling White: ‘It’s called PETA, how am I missing the point, you want to ban word pet, but continue organisation called PETA? I am offended by your use of the word pet.’

Their exchange took a turn for the worst with the group, when Piers insisted the PETA activist should answer his question because it was ‘his show’.

Piers appeared to take particular issue with the fact that PETA has the word ‘pet’ included in its name despite the calls to end its usage.

During the argument, Piers said: ‘No, you can answer my question, it’s my show!’ before Susanna said: ‘Am I not allowed to take part in this conversation?!’

Following the row, Twitter erupted with praise for the star as many insisted that White’s position was ‘ludicrous’.

Jennifer said: ‘No we are not, we are suggesting people use the word companion’. Piers said: ‘So what are you changing the name of your organisation to?’

Hitting back while laughing, Jennifer said: ‘It’s an acronym. We’re not planning on changing it’, yet Piers was quick to hit back: ‘It’s got pet in it. It’s literally called PETA.’

Piers then insisted Jennifer’s frequent laughs were due to the fact she herself knew how ridiculous she was being and lashed out at the star.

Throwing their support behind Piers, fans swarmed Twitter to pen: ‘I have always hated calling my animals pets because it disregards the emotion I have for them… but its not incorrect and peta being a bit loopy… Good [email protected]…

‘If PETA cared about pets they wouldn’t kill thousands of adoptable dogs and cats every year… So nothing to do with ‘PET’… Wow, this is your argument?…

‘I mean I think having pets that are cared for and loved is totally fine. But your argument here is juvenile and embarrassing.’

It isn’t the first time that PETA has sparked fury with its demands and today’s row comes months after it suggested that wool is as bad as far.

The group ran adverts on buses in September last year reading: ‘Don’t let them pull the wool over your eyes. Wool is just as cruel as fur. Go wool-free this winter.’

The campaign even included the bizarre demand that the Dorset village of Wool should change its name.

It was part of a push by the group to shame fashion giants into stopping the use of wool.

Although Boohoo said it would stop using wool due to cruelty concerns, the campaign ultimately backfired.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled the claim that ‘wool is as cruel as fur’ was false and misleading. The regulator banned PETA from running ads making the claim.