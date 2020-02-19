Seibold to look at Broncos’ new NRL spine

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will get a good look at his new spine after naming a strong line-up for Saturday’s NRL trial against North Queensland.

Summer buy Brodie Croft will partner Anthony Milford for the first time, with Jack Bird at fullback and Jake Turpin wearing the No.9 jumper in Cairns.

It is the second-straight game in the No.1 for Bird, after impressing for 30 minutes a trial last week against reserve grade side Central Queensland.

“I think anyone who was at the game would say that he injected himself well into the fullback position,” Seibold told the Broncos’ website.

“He looked really likely there.

“For Brodie to play together with Milly in a 13-a-side game is really important. They’ve got to build that trust and relationship and connection.”

Skipper Alex Glenn, Payne Haas, Tevita Pangai Junior and Kotoni Staggs will get to blow the cobwebs out, while Jamayne Isaako is on the bench.

In other pre-season team news on Tuesday, Canterbury will take a near full-strength team for their pre-season hit-out against Cronulla in Port Moresby.

Jack Cogger has been given first crack in the halves, while Sione Katoa and Joe Stimson will wear the club colours for the first time.

The Sharks have named an under-strength team, with Billy Magoulias, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Cameron King among a handful of players with NRL experience.

Despite losing new skipper Cameron McInnes for up to 12 weeks, St George Illawarra have also listed a strong line-up to face Newcastle in Maitland.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor has included most of his big names, including Tyson Frizell, James Graham, Ben Hunt, Corey Norman and Tariq Sims.

Paul Vaughan will also play, along with fullback Zac Lomax.

Melbourne have rested most of their main stars for a Warriors hit-out, although coach Craig Bellamy will get a look at new centre Brenko Lee.

Harry Grant will get some burn despite the Storm agreeing to terms with the Wests Tigers about a player swap with Paul Momirovski.

South Sydney duo Thomas Burgess and Junior Tatola will get some minutes in the club’s reserve-grade clash with Parramatta.

The remaining clubs are expected to name their trial teams on Wednesday.