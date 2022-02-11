Seizures in a grieving son are triggered by memories of his tragic mother, who died 20 years ago.

Seizures in a grieving son triggered by memories of his tragic mother, who died 20 years ago.

THOUGHTS OF HIS MOTHER — 20 YEARS AFTER SHE DIED — TRIGGER SEIZURES IN HIS SON.

James Shipley, 26, was six years old when his mother Diane died of cancer, but he repressed his grief until two years ago.

“When my mother died, I was too young to understand what had happened; I didn’t really have a clue,” James, of York, said.

“All I knew was that something bad had happened, that my mother had died, and that it wasn’t really talked about.”

“It wasn’t until I was older that I started to think about her and process what had happened to me.”

“That’s when I started having these really unpleasant episodes,” James says. James first had a seizure in March 2018 and has since had 300 more “episodes.”

During attacks, James freezes for 30 seconds to ten minutes and occasionally says random words.

James had three seizures over the holidays and three more on New Year’s Day.

He’s now been diagnosed with Non-Epileptic Attack Disorder (NEAD) and is undergoing treatment.

