Selena Gomez Dishes On Working With Blackpink After Revealing New Song Title [WATCH]

Blackpink and Selena Gomez are excited over the upcoming release of their single, “Ice Cream.”

On Sunday, the K-pop group shared a clip of their recent chat with Gomez, who thanked the girls – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – for waking up early for the video call. The Blackpink members then confessed that they are longtime fans of the “Boyfriend” singer.

“We’re really glad that you’re on [the single], because, you know, we’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time,” Rosé told Gomez.

Gomez was equally as excited as the South Korean singers, saying it’s a dream come true to be able to work with them.

“I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait,” she said.

The title of the single was announced on Friday, Aug. 21, with Gomez tweeting, “Ice Cream…@BLACKPINK…SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon… August 28.” She also included a picture of herself enjoying an ice cream cone.

Blackpink has achieved major success outside of their home country. Aside from their team-up with Gomez, the singers have also collaborated with Lady Gaga for “Sour Candy” and Dua Lipa for “Kiss and Make Up.”

Lady Gaga recently opened up about working with Blackpink, calling them “super talented” and “sweet.”

“It was so fun getting to know the girls,” the Oscar-winning star said in the latest episode of “Gaga Radio” on Apple Music. “I got to know them over the phone (which I know is not the same as meeting in person) but I remember what it was like being a young person in the music industry. Just being able to connect with them and speak with them one on one, as opposed to going through managers, it’s what made this record happen.”

“I’m super grateful to them, they’re super talented and they’re so sweet,” she continued. “I really empowered the girls to bring their own creativity to the record. Shoutout to all of BLACKPINK’s fans, I love you guys. I can’t wait to hug you in person.”

Blackpink and Gomez’s “Ice Cream” will drop on Friday, while “Blackpink: The Album” is set to be released on Oct 2.