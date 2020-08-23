Selena Gomez Shows Off New Dish To Taylor Swift During At-Home Cooking Show

Selena Gomez’s best friend, Taylor Swift, recently made a surprise cameo appearance on her HBO Max series, “Selena + Chef.”

In the latest episode of Gomez’s at-home cooking show, chef and food personality Roy Choi virtually taught the singer how to make Korean barbecue Texas breakfast tacos. When Gomez succeeded in making the dish, she immediately called Swift via FaceTime to show it off.

“Look, I wanted to show you,” Gomez told Swift as she turned her phone toward the dish.

Swift got excited after seeing the breakfast tacos Gomez made, saying, “If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words. I want to be served that.”

Swift and Gomez shared a laugh before the latter turned her phone toward the camera where Choi and his daughter, Kaelyn, are watching them.

“Kaelyn’s freaking out right now,” Choi said of his daughter, who is a fan of both pop stars.

Swift confessed that she also wanted to join them, telling Gomez and Choi, “I’m very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together. It’s pretty great. I’m really envious.”

Before ending the call, Gomez told her friend that she just wanted to share her new achievement, which she was “proud” of.

“Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?” Swift replied.

The dish wasn’t the only one Gomez learned to make during the fourth episode of her cooking show as she also put together a batch of doughnuts.

Meanwhile, Gomez revealed in 2018 that her friendship with Swift started in the early days of their careers. She also joked that their friendship was the best thing they got after they both dated members of the Jonas Brothers at the same time.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Gomez told KIIS FM UK. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”