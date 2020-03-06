Self-isolating coronavirus patients ‘could receive home deliveries’

Supermarkets today cast doubt on suggestions from ministers that food could be delivered to millions of quarantined coronavirus sufferers in a major outbreak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last night that the government was working closely with retailers to ensure that people who self-isolate at home can get essential supplies.

With experts warning that up to one in five people could be off work at the peak of a crisis, that could involve huge numbers of deliveries.

But one supermarket group told the BBC that they did not believe there would be enough capacity. ‘We can’t switch a whole load of new vans on overnight,’ a source said.

The Health Secretary raised the idea of supermarkets ferrying supplies to those who were isolated as he appeared on the BBC’s Question Time last night.

‘Crucially we are working with the supermarkets to make sure that if people are self-isolating then they will be able to get the food and supplies that the people need,’ he said.

The government has been meeting with representatives from the food industry and retailers to ensure there are no shortages.

The British Retail Consortium has said that its members are happy to leave essential deliveries on the doorstep for people who self-isolate.

Environment Secretary George Eustice spoke with chief executives from the UK’s leading supermarkets today to discuss their coronavirus response.

‘The retailers reassured me they have well-established contingency plans and are taking all the necessary steps to ensure consumers have the food and supplies they need. Retailers are continuing to monitor their supply chains and have robust plans in place to minimise disruption,’ he said afterwards.

‘I was particularly keen to hear how government could support their preparations and we’ve agreed to work closely together over the coming days and weeks.

‘I will be convening a further meeting with industry, retailers and public sector organisations early next week to discuss support for vulnerable groups who may be in isolation. Government and industry will remain in regular contact on this issue.’

Mr Hancock also appealed for people not to engage in panic buying, amid growing reports of empty supermarket shelves.

Mr Hancock said ‘herd behaviour’ was not helpful and insisted the government is ‘absolutely confident’ there will be no shortages of food or essential items.

On the flagship programme last night, a woman voiced her concerns about the situation in the shops, asking ‘how do we stop shortages?’

Mr Hancock said: ‘There is absolutely no need for individuals to go around buying more than they need.

‘And in fact, part of the response of this has to be about us coming together.

‘We are, after all, a herd. It’s the biology that is causing the problem.

‘Obviously, the very, very strong advice from the scientists, the medics, is that people should not go about buying more than they need.’

However, the woman interrupted to say that panic buying was really happening, saying she had been to the supermarket and found no dry pasta or toilet rolls.

‘People are panic buying,’ she said. ‘There is no paracetamol that you can get in the supermarkets.’

However, Mr Hancock replied: ‘I understand that but what I will say is the Government has supplies of the key things that are needed and within the food supply we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there.

‘And crucially we are working with the supermarkets to make sure that if people are self-isolating then they will be able to get the food and supplies that the people need.’

Britons are being told to ‘plan ahead’ in case they are told to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health England (PHE) is urging members of the public to stock up on enough supplies and food to last them during a potential two-week quarantine.

Health bosses say people should be prepared to be asked to self-isolate as the Government moves into the ‘delay’ phase of its four-stage battle plan.

But critics say the advice sends ‘mixed messages’ and risks fuelling more panic-buying – which the Government has been discouraging all week.

There are mounting fears of a major outbreak in the UK as the number of cases soared past triple digits to 163. At least one person has died from the virus on British soil.

On its website, PHE said people should ‘consider how you or your family would manage if you had to self-isolate for a couple of weeks’.

It set out a series of questions people should ask themselves, including: ‘Do you have friends or neighbours who could bring food to your house or run errands, or could you do online shopping?

‘Could you talk to your employer about opportunities to work from home if this became necessary?’

People who are elderly or ‘vulnerable to severe symptoms’, were also told to think how they would manage and whether they could work from home.

The website asks people to think about friends, family or neighbours who might need extra help.

It said: ‘Everyone has a part to play, and we’re asking people to think about what they do in a typical week, how they could limit contact with others if asked to, and how they could help people in their community, who might need support if certain social-distancing measures were put in place.

‘This might include helping older relatives and neighbours to get some food in, so that they would have supplies for a week or so if required, ensuring someone would be available to go shopping for them, or arranging for online delivery if they needed it.’

Leading infectious diseases expert Paul Hunter, a professor at the University of East Anglia, said on the face of it the advice seemed to ‘send mixed messages’.

But he said that it may well be a ‘sensible precaution’ particularly for vulnerable and elderly people who have not been given strong guidance about what to do in the event of an outbreak.

He told MailOnline: ‘If this is a real change in policy it follows on from quite a few statements from governments and others (probably including myself) about the importance of not panic buying.

‘However, the phrasing used in the document is, “This might include helping older relatives and neighbours to get some food in, so that they would have supplies for a week or so if required, ensuring someone would be available to go shopping for them or arranging for online delivery if they needed it”.

‘So this does not seem to be a real change in advice to the general public but a sensible precaution for particularly vulnerable elderly people who would certainly struggle to cope in a tight self-isolation situation.

‘One of the important things about the epidemic that is, in my view, not being adequately addressed or at least communication is what do we do about the most vulnerable people in society?

‘How are we going to adequately care for elderly neighbours and relatives, what should these people do during the peak of the epidemic?’

But supermarkets today casted doubts on Mr Hancock’s assurances and said they had not discussed getting food to homes.

An executive told the BBC: ‘Matt Hancock has totally made up what he said about working with supermarkets. We haven’t heard anything from government directly.’

He added that sales of cupboard basics such as pasta and tinned goods have ‘gone through the roof’.

PHE also warned today that even those who are not asked to quarantine may in future need to use ‘social distancing’ measures such as not going to cinemas, pubs or sporting events.

PHE said social distancing and more self-isolation will only be implemented ‘if scientists and experts, including the UK’s chief medical officers, decide they are necessary and proportionate’.

But it said people could be asked to stay home for up to 14 days. ‘If the virus is spreading quickly, we may ask whole households to self-quarantine, if anyone in the home has symptoms,’ it added.

PHE said most cases of Covid-19 will be treatable at home, adding that ‘being asked to self-isolate could be inconvenient, frustrating or boring, particularly if you have mild symptoms’.

However, it may be necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus, ‘protect people who are vulnerable and help the NHS manage capacity’.

The public is also urged to think about how it uses NHS services, and to only call 999 in a genuine emergency.