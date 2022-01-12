Ireland’s self-isolation rules are explained, as well as when they may change following a review.

The rules for self-isolation in Ireland are explained, as well as when they may change as a result of a review.

The Irish Cabinet meets on Wednesday, and any changes are likely to be announced soon after.

In Ireland, the Covid-19 restrictions are still in effect, and many people are wondering when they will be lifted.

Despite an increase in Omicron cases, the Irish government claims that the number of people in critical care has not increased significantly.

Everything you need to know about the situation is listed below.

Stephen Donnelly, the Minister of Health, said on Tuesday that if a person tests positive via an antigen test and is under the age of 39 and is not a health worker, they will not need a PCR.

He also confirmed that if close contacts of someone who has tested positive have received their booster, the five-day isolation period will most likely be lifted for them.

If a person tests positive, their isolation time will most likely be cut in half, from ten to seven days.

The changes were recommended by Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan.

This week, Ireland passed a million Covid-19 cases, with 1,021,303 cases as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,062 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals, bringing the total number of new cases to 19,290.

As of last Wednesday’s weekly update, the total number of Covid-19 deaths was 5,952.

Visits to private homes should include no more than three additional households, for a total of four.

Children: Parents should limit their children’s exposure to Covid-19 by opting for outdoor activities over indoor community gatherings and mixed household gatherings.

The number of children involved needs to be reduced.

Face masks are advised for children:

Religious services are unrestricted as long as there are other safeguards in place.

The following purposes require an EU Digital COVID Certificate (COVID pass) (vaccine or recovery certificate):

Face masks: Face masks are required in certain situations.

It is possible to remove them to drink or eat.

Indoor events, such as entertainment, cultural, community, or sporting events, will not be held.

