In the year 2021, Selfridges was Europe’s most popular Uber destination.

Selfridges was the most popular Uber destination in Europe in 2021, according to the company.

People rushed to go shopping and clubbing following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, according to new data. London’s Selfridges department store is the most popular destination for Uber passengers in all of Europe.

According to Uber, the 113-year-old shop on Oxford Street was the final destination for more than half a million Uber trips in 2021, beating out the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The London Eye, followed by tourist hotspot Buckingham Palace, was the second most popular ride elsewhere in the UK.

Fabric, a London nightclub, was the most popular destination after dark in Europe, with over 250,000 visits, while Ministry of Sound, a rival institution, received close to 200,000 visits.

Broadgate Circle, the Bank of England, and Canary Wharf Tower were also among the top destinations for Uber users.

From January to November 2021, one Uber driver in London made 11,883 trips, while a passenger on the south coast made 2,705 trips.

Unsurprisingly, after more countries were added to the Green List in late summer, the number of trips to airports increased by 132 percent from June to September compared to April to June.

“When the UK came out of lockdown, Uber became the go-to app for millions of people looking to travel safely, whether it was to the airport, the shops, a meeting, or a night out,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said.

“People in the United Kingdom rushed to support the retail, hospitality, and tourism industries as quickly as they could, and Uber has had the honor of returning riders to the places and people they love.”

Selfridges was 2021’s most popular destination for Uber passengers in whole of Europe