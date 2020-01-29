Semiconductor equipment ASML Q4 in line, sees memory…

AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 – ASML Holding NV,, a major supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported a rise in fourth quarter sales and earnings in line with expectations and said it sees an early recovery in the memory chip market.

Net profit was 1.13 billion euros ($1.25 billion), up from 788 million euros in the same period of 2018, on sales of 4.04 billion euros, up from 3.14 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast 1.12 billion euros of net profit on revenue of 3.92 billion. ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)