Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) is a former

The Associated Press’ KEN RITTER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE contributed to this report.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two American presidents and other Democratic leaders will honor former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the twenty-first century. Reid rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation’s most powerful elected officials.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to speak at an invitation-only memorial for the long-serving Senate leader who died in December.

28 died of pancreatic cancer complications at home in Henderson, Nevada, at the age of 82.

The eulogy will be delivered by former President Barack Obama, who credits Reid with helping him reach the White House.

“The president considers Harry Reid to be one of the greatest Senate leaders in history,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

“So he’s going to pay his respects to a man who had a huge influence on this country.”

When Biden was vice president, he worked with Reid for eight years after serving in the Senate with him for two decades.

Elder M Russell Ballard, a senior apostle in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will speak about Reid’s 60 years in the Mormon faith at the 2,000-seat concert hall with Obama.

Kamala Harris, the Vice President, will also be present.

Landra Reid, Harry Reid’s 62-year-old wife, said in a statement announcing the Smith Center for the Performing Arts event, “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time — they are also some of Harry’s best friends.”

“Harry relished every moment of his decades spent working with these visionaries and witnessing the incredible things they accomplished together.”

Reid’s daughter and four sons will also speak.

Prior to his death, Obama wrote a letter to Reid in which he reflected on their close friendship, their different backgrounds, and Reid’s rise from an impoverished former gold mining town in the Mojave Desert to Congress leadership.

Obama wrote: “Not bad for a skinny, poor kid from Searchlight.”

“If it hadn’t been for…,” he says, “I wouldn’t have been president.”

