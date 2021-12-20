Senator Cory Booker is a well-known figure in the United States Senate.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, made national headlines in 2019 when he announced his candidacy for president.

Booker has continued to make his mark in politics since suspending his campaign in January 2020.

On April 29, 1969, in Washington, DC, Cory Anthony Booker was born.

Senator Booker was born in Washington, D.C., but he did not spend his childhood there.

Senator Booker’s family moved to an affluent neighborhood in Harrington Park, New Jersey, when he was a child.

When it came time for the senator to leave his childhood home, he chose to attend Stanford University to further his education.

In 1991, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in sociology.

Senator Booker moved to Newark after graduating from Yale Law School and establishing the nonprofit Newark Now.

The mission of this non-profit organization is to provide residents of Newark with the tools and resources they need to transform their neighborhoods through neighborhood-based associations and tenant organizations.

Booker began his political career when he was elected to the Newark City Council at the age of 29.

He was elected mayor of Newark in 2006 and served until 2013.

Booker was first elected to the US Senate as a member of the Democratic Party in 2013.

Booker was the first African-American elected to the New Jersey legislature when he was elected.

He cut the city’s budget deficit from (dollar)180 million to (dollar)73 million during his first term as senator.

In 2014 and 2020, he was re-elected.

In 2019, he ran for president, but he dropped out in January 2020.

He endorsed Joe Biden, the then-presidential candidate who went on to win the election.