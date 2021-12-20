Senator Joe Manchin is an American politician who represents the state of West Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin is a politician from West Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia was re-elected in 2010.

The 74-year-old is considered one of the Senate’s most conservative Democrats.

Joe Manchin is a politician and businessman who was born on August 24, 1947.

Manchin is a 1965 graduate of Farmington High School in Farmington, West Virginia.

He was offered a football scholarship to college, but he injured himself during practice, effectively ending his athletic career.

Manchin graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1970.

Manchin founded the coal brokerage Enersystems in 1988 before becoming a full-time politician.

In 2000, when he was elected Secretary of State of West Virginia, he passed the company down to his son.

Manchin was elected Governor of West Virginia in 2003 and served in that position for six years.

Manchin has “always been committed to his philosophy of’retail government,’ in other words, connecting with all of his constituents and making service to them his top priority,” according to his website.

Following the death of former West Virginia Senator Robert Byrd in 2010, many people wondered if Manchin would run for his seat.

In July of that year, Manchin announced his candidacy for the Senate, and he won with more than half of the vote.

In 2012 and 2018, he ran for re-election.

Despite being a Democrat, Manchin is known for supporting bipartisanship legislation, voting, and collaborating with Republicans on issues like abortion and gun ownership.

He opposed former President Barack Obama’s energy policies, voted against the 2010 repeal of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Act, and voted in 2015 to defund Planned Parenthood.

In 1967, Gayle Connelly Manchin, Manchin’s wife, married him.

Heather Manchin, Joseph IV, and Brooke Manchin are the couple’s three children.

Joseph V, Sophie, Kelsey, Madeline, Chloe, Jack, Carly, Vivian, Beaux, and Knox are among the Manchins’ grandchildren.

Gayle Manchin is a former First Lady of West Virginia and an American educator.

President Joe Biden nominated her to be the federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

According to Ballotpedia, Senator Joe Manchin has a net worth of approximately (dollar)5.1 million.

His government job reportedly pays him around (dollar)174K per year.

