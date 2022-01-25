Senator Lauren Book of Florida blasts’sick’ teens for stealing her nude photos after she was ‘raped as a child by her nanny.’

Senator Lauren Book of Florida ripped sick teens who stole her nude photos from her phone years after being raped as a child by her nanny.

The Democratic senator has frequently recounted her ordeal as a child, when she was sexually abused by her nanny for six years.

Book struggled with anorexia, sleeplessness, and crying fits as a child and into her adolescence.

The nanny was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2002 after pleading guilty to five felony charges. Her sentence was later increased to 25 years.

Lauren’s Kids, Book’s nonprofit organization, has helped sexually abused child victims for years.

In addition, he is fighting for harsher penalties for sex offenders.

Now, someone is threatening to reveal nude photos stolen from Book in an attempt to extort money from her.

Book told The Associated Press on Monday, “I hate that this happened to me.”

“I despise it, I despise it, I despise it, I despise it, I despise it, I despise it, I despise it

I’ll take it, though, because I know I can make a difference.”

She discovered that the images had been purchased and traded online since 2020 during her investigation.

Book is retaliating by using her legislative power to seek a new law to protect others from being victimized.

The bill introduced by Book would strengthen Florida’s revenge porn law by making stealing sexually explicit images from someone’s phone or other digital devices a felony.

It would also make sharing sexually explicit images that have been altered or created, known as deepfakes, a felony.

The international trade and sale of stolen images from people, according to the book, is a sick, perverted subculture that pays more for photos of celebrities and elected officials, but also targets women who aren’t well-known.

“Truth be told, if it hadn’t been for my children, I would have committed suicide,” an emotional Book told the Associated Press.

“It brought up everything,” says the narrator.

Everything you thought you’d gotten under your belt, everything you thought you’d fixed and changed, and then it’s right in front of your face.”

Nonetheless, the horror was heightened by the online discussions.

“They were reading about who I was and how I was a rape survivor, so let’s see if we can find some rape videos.”

“Can we get some footage of her being raped, killed, and tortured? Can we make some of that? Can we find it? How can we get it?” Book wondered.

On her phone, the senator claimed, she had photos of herself and her husband, as well as…

