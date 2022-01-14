Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is a well-known figure in Tennessee politics.

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee: who is she?

MARSHA Blackburn is a well-known politician in Tennessee, having served the people of the state since the 1990s.

Marsha rose to prominence in politics as a result of her many years of public service.

Marsha Blackburn was born in the small Mississippi town of Laurel on June 9, 1952.

On January 3, 2019, Marsha became the Senior United States Senator for Tennessee.

Marsha was the Republican candidate who defeated Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen in the election.

She served in the United States House of Representatives from Tennessee’s 7th district before becoming Tennessee’s Senior Senator.

Marsha was a member of the club from 2003 to 2019.

Charles and Marsha Blackburn are married.

In 1975, they exchanged vows.

Strategic Sales Tactics INC, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was founded by Charles.

The couple has two children together.

Marsha Blackburn uses social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram to express her political views.

Marsha has over 392,000 Twitter followers.

“Americans are experiencing record-high inflation, and the Biden White House is focused on prohibiting voter ID,” she tweeted on January 13, 2022.

The Republican Senator has over 34,000 Instagram followers.

“Looking forward to what’s in store in 2022!” she captioned a series of photos she shared on January 3, 2022.

