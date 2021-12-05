Senator Rand Paul’s children: who are they?

What are the names of Senator Rand Paul’s children?

RAND Paul is an American physician and politician who has served as the Senator for Kentucky since 2011.

He usually spends his time at home with his wife and children when he is not in the office.

Ron Paul’s son Randal has been married to Kelley Paul since 1990.

Duncan, William, and Robert are the couple’s three children from their 30-year marriage.

While Duncan and Robert have remained out of the spotlight over the years, Paul’s oldest son William made headlines in 2015 after being arrested for DUI, according to USA Today.

After pleading guilty, his license was reportedly suspended for 45 days and he was ordered to pay a (dollar)718 fine.

Kelley Ashby Paul is a political consultant and freelance writer from the United States who is best known as Paul’s wife.

She has worked for The Strategy Group for Media as a consultant over the years, and her work has been featured on CNN, The Daily Wire, and PBS.

In 2015, Paul’s wife published the book True and Constant Friends: Love and Inspiration from Our Grandmothers, Mothers, and Friends.

Kelley made headlines in April 2021 when she bought stock in Gilead, a company that manufactures the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir.

Many saw the transaction as a violation of the Stock Act, which was enacted during the Obama administration to combat insider trading.

A good salary is often associated with being a politician in the United States.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)1.5 million in 2021, with an annual salary of (dollar)174,000.

This figure is derived from his time as an ophthalmologist as well as his political career.

Prior to entering politics, the Republican Party member graduated from Duke University in 1988 with a medical degree and spent five years working for Downing McPeak Vision Centers.

According to the media outlet, Paul resigned from the American Board of Ophthalmology in 2003 and declared himself self-certified by the National Board of Ophthalmology.

