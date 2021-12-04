What is the net worth of Senator Roger Wicker?

IN THE HISTORY OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, 51 politicians have held the position of senator.

Roger Frederick Wicker has held the position since 2007, but in 2024 he will be up for re-election.

Wicker, a 70-year-old attorney and politician, was born on July 5, 1951.

Wicker was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994, where he served until becoming a senator.

Wicker’s website states, “As a US Senator for Mississippi, I work hard every day on behalf of my constituents.”

“I want our country to remain the most powerful, free, and prosperous nation on the planet.

I will always support policies that help to grow our economy, protect our homeland, defend our Constitution, and improve the lives of all Americans.

Prior to entering politics, the vaccinated senator earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and served in the Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Wicker was among the top ten highest-paid Republican congressional staff members in 2011, according to Ballotpedia.

He was paid (dollar)2,745,264 that year, according to reports.

Despite knowing his salary, it’s still unclear how much Wicker is worth.

Wicker spends most of his time at home with his wife when he is not at work.

Gayle Long Wicker, his wife since 1975, is his mother-in-law.

Margaret, Caroline, and McDaniel are the couple’s three children.

The couple also has five grandchildren, according to reports.

Long is best known for being the first woman to serve as president of the Mississippi College student body, and later as one of the first two women to serve on the Board of Trustees.

She’s also volunteered with the non-profit Vision to Learn, which offers free eye exams and eyeglasses to low-income elementary school students.

