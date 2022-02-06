Senator tells Biden to nominate a judge who can win GOP votes rather than one who is “farthest left.”

Lisa Murkowski urged President Joe Biden to nominate a Supreme Court nominee who could garner “some level of bipartisan support,” rather than “the one on the far left.”

“That sends a signal to the public that the courts are not as political as the legislative and executive branches,” the Alaska Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Due to the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, Biden has stated that he will name his replacement by the end of February.

He promised that if the opportunity arose, he would fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Murkowski stated, “There are many, many exceptionally well-qualified African American women who could move forward in this position.”

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the perception that the courts are no longer politically neutral.

“Americans are losing faith in their courts,” according to the report.

“They see them as nothing more than a symbiotic relationship between elected bodies,” the senator explained.

She urged Biden to “demonstrate some bipartisan support.”

