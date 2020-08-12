Send a tip on a free-to-enter garden in the UK for the chance to win a £200 holiday voucher

Tell us about your favourite beautiful public garden and you could win a great prize from Canopy & Stars

The grand grounds of stately homes or exotic botanical displays may hog the limelight but gardens in accessible-to-all public spaces are just as important for our wellbeing. This week we’d like to hear about beautiful gardens that are open to the public – and free to enter; perhaps you volunteer at one or simply enjoy visiting. Examples range from south London’s Brockwell Park Walled Garden and Community Greenhouses to Sheffield Botanical Gardens to smaller community-run havens such as Nightingale Garden in Cambridge. There’s also the plethora of spectacular seaside and city centre gardens to enjoy.

We’d love to hear about your favourite – but it must be free to enter. Wherever it is send us a detailed description saying why you love it – of around 100 words.

The best tip of the week, chosen by travel expert Tom Hall, will win a £200 voucher from glamping specialist Canopy & Stars, which has more than 700 places to stay amid nature. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website.

