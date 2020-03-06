Send for St Patrick! Man becomes ‘first person ever to suffer a venomous snakebite in Ireland’ 

A Dublin man has become the first person ever to suffer a venomous snakebite in Ireland, it has been reported.

The 22-year-old man was bitten by his pet puff adder on the finger and ended up being treated with anti-venom in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The puff adder – most commonly found in Morocco – carries a very venomous bite and is considered one of the most aggressive and dangerous snakes of its kind.

The species is responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other African snake and the bites can be fatal if left untreated.

While the man was at his local hospital, doctors treating him got in touch with the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny for help.

Speaking to Newstalk, James Hennessy, the director the National Reptile Zoo, said the case is the first time they have received an anti-venom request.

‘Puff adder venom is pretty nasty,’ Mr Hennessy explained.

‘It’s going to start digesting and disintegrating all around the area of the bite, and that will continue up the limb as well.

‘It will then cause massive internal issues as well, if not treated.’

According to Hennessy, this is ‘the first recorded venomous snakebite in Ireland’.

He added that the zoo is the only place in the country to hold any anti-venom stock.

The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine is the next closest place that holds significant supplies.

There is also currently a shortage worldwide of anti-venom.

The Herpetological Society of Ireland later released a statement saying that the incident was likely a ‘tragic accident’ and the man had been keeping the snake as a pet.

‘We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the young man involved,’ it added.