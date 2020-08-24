Send in your questions on ethical fashion and revamping your wardrobe

We want to know of any dilemmas you have on slow fashion, overhauling your wardrobe or ethical affordable style

For a special issue of Weekend magazine we invite our readers to write to our style surgery.

We’re here to answer your very specific questions about getting dressed in this very peculiar time, with an emphasis on slow fashion, ethical, affordable style and revisiting and revamping your own wardrobe.

The more specific the better, please do write in – with your dilemma and an idea of your sizes, taste and budget – to our style agony aunts.

Send in your questions

Perhaps your office is open again and you feel you’ve more or less forgotten how to get dressed, or you’ve given up on underwired bras but would like to find something ethical and comfy for your Zoom yoga class.

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact for publication before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

