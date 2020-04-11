Send us a travel photo and the story behind it for a chance to win £200 towards a Sawday’s stay

Whether it’s a spectacular shot or a fun picture that captures a special moment, we want to see your best travel snap and hear the story behind it

With all of us confined to our homes for the near future, this week we are asking for reminiscences of your great holidays through photography – a lovely way of recalling past travel glories. Landscape shots, people shots, fun family snaps, architecture, wildlife, cities, countryside … the choice is yours. But bear in mind your personal story behind the photo is as important as the quality of the image itself.

Please ensure your tip stays around 100 words.

Have a look at our past winners and other tips

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

Photographs should be at least 700 pixels wide and please ensure you are the copyright holder.

The prize is £200 for a stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK or Europe and the prize will now be valid for 18 months. The winner will be chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet.

The competition closes on Tuesday 14 April at 10am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

Read the terms and conditions