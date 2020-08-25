Sending a selfie to a doctor could soon be used to detect heart disease, study reveals

SELFIES could be used to detect heart disease, a new study has revealed.

Scientists in China said it was possible to use a deep learning computer algorithm to detect coronary artery disease by analysing four snaps of a face.

Certain facial features have already been linked with an increased risk of heart disease, such as thinning or grey hair, wrinkles and ear lobe creases.

Nearly 7,000 people were tested between 2017 and 2019 and researchers found that the algorithm out-performed existing methods of predicting heart disease risk.

Professor Zhe Zheng, who led the research, said: “To our knowledge, this is the first work demonstrating that artificial intelligence can be used to analyse faces to detect heart disease.

“It is a step towards the development of a deep learning-based tool that could be used to assess the risk of heart disease, either in outpatient clinics or by means of patients taking ‘selfies’ to perform their own screening.

“This could be a cheap, simple and effective way of identifying patients who need further investigation.”

He added: “However, the algorithm requires further refinement and external validation in other populations and ethnicities.”

