Senegal receives 2nd batch of medical aids from China

Photo shows the second batch of medical aids offered by Chinese government to Senegal in Dakar, Senegal, April 22, 2020. The second batch of medical aids offered by Chinese government to Senegal was received Wednesday by Senegalese Minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr in Dakar. (Photo by Eddy Peters/Xinhua)