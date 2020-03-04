Senegal reports first confirmed case of COVID-19: official

DAKAR, March 2 (Xinhua) — Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action confirmed on Monday the country’s first case of COVID-19.

The infected patient is of French nationality, father of two kids, returned on Feb. 26 to Dakar from Paris with Air Senegal’s flight, after spending holidays in southern France, according to Minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr.

On Feb. 28, the health authorities were informed by a private clinic of this patient who showed symptoms of the COVID-19, Mr. Sarr said.

The patient, whose condition is not critical, was tested positive for novel coronavirus in the Pasteur Institute in Dakar. The patient’s family members are also put under quarantine.

The minister also called on citizens not to panic, but to take preventive measures provided by his ministry to protect themselves.

In order to better prepare Senegal against COVID-19, Senegalese President Macky Sall agreed Monday to mobilize about 2.4 million U.S. dollars, to be increased if necessary.

So far, it is the second confirmed case in Sub-Saharan Africa, after one case was found in Nigeria.