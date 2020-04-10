Senegal says total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 224, including 20 community-transmission ones

DAKAR, April 8 (Xinhua) — Senegal on Wednesday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bring the country’s total to 224.

The new confirmed cases included five community-transmission ones, adding to the country’s earlier total of 15 local transmission cases, Minister of Health and Social Action Alyose Waly Diouf said.

The other two cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed patients.

For a fourth consecutive day, Senegal has not detected any imported cases.

Eight more patients were declared cured by health authorities.

On Tuesday evening, Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye suspended, till further notice, the issuance of special travel permits throughout Senegal, amid worries of mounting community transmission casses.

Last Saturday, President Macky Sall extended the state of emergency and the dusk-to-dawn curfew to May 4.

Senegal has isolated itself since March 20, suspending all international passenger flights.