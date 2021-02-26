Senior Chinese official stresses building, using national law database

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A senior Chinese official on Wednesday highlighted the importance of the construction and application of a national database of laws and regulations to advance the rule of law in China.

The database will make legal services more accessible to the general public, said Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, at the launching ceremony for the database.

Wang stressed the need to build the database into an authoritative, effective, convenient and smooth platform, urging efforts to make full use of modern information technologies such as big data to improve the quality and efficiency of legislation work.

He also called for efforts to listen to users’ opinions and suggestions to improve relevant services.

Users can access the database by visiting the website https://flk.npc.gov.cn or logging into the WeChat mini-program designed for the database. Enditem