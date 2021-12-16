Senior Conservatives warn Boris Johnson that his leadership is in jeopardy unless he ‘takes responsibility and apologises.’

Boris Johnson: Senior Conservatives warn PM that unless he “takes responsibility and apologises,” his leadership will be jeopardized.

“There is a lot of dissatisfaction because the government has mishandled the issue three or four times.”

Boris Johnson’s leadership is in jeopardy, according to senior Conservative MPs, following the biggest rebellion of his premiership over Covid restrictions.

One of the leading rebels, Mark Harper, suggested that the Prime Minister was failing to inspire loyalty among his backbenchers because he was making poor decisions and failing to “take personal responsibility and apologise” for his errors.

Former health minister and so-called One Nation Tory Stephen Hammond said there was “a lot of disgruntlement” among MPs, indicating that discontent was widespread.

MPs will be wondering if it’s time for a change, according to Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives.

Meanwhile, Gavin Barwell, Theresa May’s former chief of staff, claimed that the 99-strong revolt against Covid plan B was worse than those faced by the former prime minister over Brexit because it reflects a wider “mood” among Conservative MPs.

Mr Johnson attempted to retaliate at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, claiming that he won the vote on plan B restrictions “with Conservative votes,” despite the fact that the measures were passed with the help of Labour.

“I respect the feelings, the anxieties, and legitimate anxieties that colleagues have about restrictions on their liberty and the liberty of others,” the Prime Minister said.

“However, I believe our approach is balanced, proportionate, and appropriate for this country.”

Mr Harper, on the other hand, claimed that the restrictions, as well as recent failures on the Tory sleaze row and other announcements “that haven’t been well handled,” were threatening to erode MPs’ support for Mr Johnson.

“The team captain should be able to count on the team’s loyalty, but it’s a two-way street,” he told Times Radio.

“And if you want the team’s loyalty, you have to make good, sound decisions and explain them thoroughly.”

“And if something goes wrong, you must accept personal responsibility and apologize.”

Neither of these things has occurred.

“And if they start happening, I believe that colleagues will react positively.”

However, that choice and decision are.

