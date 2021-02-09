Senior CPC Official meets Panchen Lama

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official You Quan met with the 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu in Beijing on Monday.

You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, extended Spring Festival and Tibetan new year greetings to the Panchen Lama and people in the Tibetan Buddhism circle.

He also extended congratulations to the Panchen Lama on the progress he made in various aspects and encouraged him to further his research on Buddhism.

You expressed hope that the Panchen Lama would actively safeguard national and ethnic unity.

The Panchen Lama said he would enhance his research on Buddhism, serve the believers and contribute to the ethnic unity, religious harmony, and people’s well-being in Tibet. Enditem