Senior CPC official stresses role of overseas-educated talent in modernization

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official You Quan on Thursday called on overseas-educated talent to participate in the complete construction of a modern socialist country.

You, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the first national congress of the Western Returned Scholars Association (WRSA).

Speaking highly of the WRSA’s commitment to reform and innovation, You said it has fully played its unique role as a talent pool in the service of the country, a think tank for good ideas and proposals, and a vital force in people-to-people diplomacy.

You also urged the WRSA to guide overseas-educated talent to build the consensus of serving the country and unite together and work hard for the formulation and implementation of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development.

The opening ceremony was held via video and phone. Enditem