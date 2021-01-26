Senior CPC official urges calligraphers to pass on Chinese culture

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A senior Chinese official Tuesday called on the country’s calligraphers to carry forward Chinese cultural heritage and display the national character of the Chinese people.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a national meeting of the China Calligraphers Association.

Huang encouraged calligraphers to strengthen cultural confidence and work for the people and the times.

The calligraphers should also fulfill social responsibilities and maintain strong work ethics, Huang added. Enditem