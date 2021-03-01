Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee and mark the centenary of the Party with actions and outstanding accomplishments. Enditem